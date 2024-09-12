Who is Jiiva? Tamil star and his wife Supriya suffer minor injuries; visuals go viral [WATCH]

Tamil actor Jiiva's recent car accident in Tamil Nadu has gone viral, showing him losing his cool as onlookers gathered. Jiiva and his wife sustained minor injuries.

Tamil actor Jiiva, known for his dynamic roles in South Indian cinema, was involved in a car accident on September 11 while traveling with his wife, Supriya, in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. Reports indicate that their luxury car collided with a barricade meant for two-wheelers, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s bumper. Supriya and Jiiva both had minor wounds but were otherwise uninjured.

The accident drew significant attention as it was captured by onlookers, and footage of the incident quickly went viral online. Jiiva, visibly upset, was seen reacting to comments from bystanders.

Police soon reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and launched an investigation. The wrecked vehicle was later taken to the police station for further examination. After the incident, Jeeva and Supriya left the spot in another car.

Relatively speaking, Jiiva was recently in the news for another reason. His opinions on the Hema Committee report, which was widely circulated online, were questioned. Jiiva made the following comment during a discussion regarding the report: "I heard about it too. It's incorrect. After the release of #MeToo part 1, part 2 is now available. People are now naming the perpetrators in public. It's incorrect. A healthy environment in theaters is what we should aim for.

Jiiva, who made his acting debut with Aasai Aasaiyai in 2003, has established a successful career in South Indian cinema. His notable films include E, Katradhu Tamizh, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Ko, Nanban, and Mugamoodi. He also appeared in the Bollywood film 83 as cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and hosted the show Sarkaar With Jiiva in 2022.

Jiiva’s recent car accident and public comments have sparked widespread media attention, highlighting both his personal and professional life.

