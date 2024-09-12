Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Jiiva? Tamil star and his wife Supriya suffer minor injuries; visuals go viral [WATCH]

     Tamil actor Jiiva's recent car accident in Tamil Nadu has gone viral, showing him losing his cool as onlookers gathered. Jiiva and his wife sustained minor injuries.
     

    Tamil star Jiva's car accident visuals go viral: Actor seen losing cool as crowd gathers [WATCH] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Tamil actor Jiiva, known for his dynamic roles in South Indian cinema, was involved in a car accident on September 11 while traveling with his wife, Supriya, in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. Reports indicate that their luxury car collided with a barricade meant for two-wheelers, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s bumper. Supriya and Jiiva both had minor wounds but were otherwise uninjured.

    The accident drew significant attention as it was captured by onlookers, and footage of the incident quickly went viral online. Jiiva, visibly upset, was seen reacting to comments from bystanders. 

    Police soon reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and launched an investigation. The wrecked vehicle was later taken to the police station for further examination. After the incident, Jeeva and Supriya left the spot in another car.

    ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers

    Relatively speaking, Jiiva was recently in the news for another reason. His opinions on the Hema Committee report, which was widely circulated online, were questioned. Jiiva made the following comment during a discussion regarding the report: "I heard about it too. It's incorrect. After the release of #MeToo part 1, part 2 is now available. People are now naming the perpetrators in public. It's incorrect. A healthy environment in theaters is what we should aim for.

    Jiiva, who made his acting debut with Aasai Aasaiyai in 2003, has established a successful career in South Indian cinema. His notable films include E, Katradhu Tamizh, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Ko, Nanban, and Mugamoodi. He also appeared in the Bollywood film 83 as cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and hosted the show Sarkaar With Jiiva in 2022.

    Jiiva’s recent car accident and public comments have sparked widespread media attention, highlighting both his personal and professional life.

    ALSO READ: 'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary? RBA

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary?

    Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH] ATG

    Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH]

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Tovino Thomas's Onam release worth your time? Here's what audiences say RBA

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Tovino Thomas's Onam release worth your time? Read this

    'Where is Alia Bhatt?' Netizens question as Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu perform Ganpati Visarjan RKK

    'Where is Alia Bhatt?' Netizens question as Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu perform Ganpati Visarjan

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction

    Recent Stories

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary? RBA

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary?

    cricket Travis Head Smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an Over, Races to 19-Ball Fifty scr

    England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

    Bengaluru UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada, case filed

    Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH] ATG

    Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH]

    Madhya Pradesh HORROR! 2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants in Indore gcw

    MP HORROR! 2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon