    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared his views after seeing filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai' in San Francisco. He praised Mari for her excellent film.

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    MK Stalin watched filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's highly acclaimed film 'Vaazhai' in San Francisco and praised it. He complimented Mari Selvaraj and shared his opinions on the film. He also mentioned the lead actor's hunger and the Chief Minister's breakfast arrangement in his lengthy post promoting the film. MK Stalin is now on a business trip to the United States and managed to view 'Vaazhai' in his spare time.

    On September 2, he sent a heartfelt message for 'Vaazhai' and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj on his official X page. 

    His tweet is largely translated as follows: "Based on a true story, Vaazhai depicts the narrative of working-class livelihoods and difficulties. My deepest congrats to founder Mari Selvaraj!"

    He said, "When Sivanaindhan starved on screen, it seemed like the weight of 1000 banana combs was placed on our hearts. I am relieved to see that the Chief Minister's breakfast initiative [in schools] guarantees that no Sivanaindhans go hungry. Let us go towards transformation, hoping that scars may heal in time. Congratulations to Mari Selvaraj for always producing successful films."

    Mari Selvaraj, the director, wrote to the Chief Minister: "I thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who has watched and supported my work from my debut film Paeriyerum Perumal to Karnan and Maamannan to Vaazhai today and for lovingly and with great faith, celebrated each of my films."

    'Vaazhai' is a biographical film about the life of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. It discusses the persecution and suffering that banana plantation workers in Tamil Nadu face.

    The film, which earned amazing reviews from critics and audiences alike, opened in cinemas on August 23. The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Ponvel, Rahul, Nikhila Vimal, and Shivya Duraisamy in the key parts. 

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH]

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares poster of new song 'Daavudi'; second song from movie to release on THIS date

    Coolie: Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT

    "Hamare desh mein gadhe...": Bhuvan Bam on social media influencers taking over acting gigs in Bollywood

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH)

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH]

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

