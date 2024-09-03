Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared his views after seeing filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai' in San Francisco. He praised Mari for her excellent film.

MK Stalin watched filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's highly acclaimed film 'Vaazhai' in San Francisco and praised it. He complimented Mari Selvaraj and shared his opinions on the film. He also mentioned the lead actor's hunger and the Chief Minister's breakfast arrangement in his lengthy post promoting the film. MK Stalin is now on a business trip to the United States and managed to view 'Vaazhai' in his spare time.

On September 2, he sent a heartfelt message for 'Vaazhai' and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj on his official X page.

Also Read: Coolie: Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT

His tweet is largely translated as follows: "Based on a true story, Vaazhai depicts the narrative of working-class livelihoods and difficulties. My deepest congrats to founder Mari Selvaraj!"

He said, "When Sivanaindhan starved on screen, it seemed like the weight of 1000 banana combs was placed on our hearts. I am relieved to see that the Chief Minister's breakfast initiative [in schools] guarantees that no Sivanaindhans go hungry. Let us go towards transformation, hoping that scars may heal in time. Congratulations to Mari Selvaraj for always producing successful films."

Mari Selvaraj, the director, wrote to the Chief Minister: "I thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who has watched and supported my work from my debut film Paeriyerum Perumal to Karnan and Maamannan to Vaazhai today and for lovingly and with great faith, celebrated each of my films."

Also Read: Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

'Vaazhai' is a biographical film about the life of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. It discusses the persecution and suffering that banana plantation workers in Tamil Nadu face.

The film, which earned amazing reviews from critics and audiences alike, opened in cinemas on August 23. The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Ponvel, Rahul, Nikhila Vimal, and Shivya Duraisamy in the key parts.

Latest Videos