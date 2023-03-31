Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures and videos

    The rumoured couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were clicked at Mumbai's private Kalina airport. Their photos have gone viral on social media.
     

    Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and Zendaya were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The rumoured pair was photographed at the Kalina airport. Tom Holland was spotted out and about with a pink t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. He was also wearing a grey hat and carrying a black bag. Zendaya was spotted wearing a white t-shirt.

    Tom Holland was spotted out and about with a pink t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. He was also wearing a grey hat and carrying a black bag. Zendaya was seen wearing a white t-shirt with jeans and a black long jacket.

    Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew (Pictures)

    Fans took to social media to share their thoughts. In response to a video, a fan inquired on Instagram, "Are they in India exploring wedding locations?" "They have come in basic clothing," one individual commented. "Spiderman is finally in India," read one comment. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Zendaya and Tom came in Mumbai for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre's opening. The event will take place in Mumbai during the weekend. Zendaya won Best Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria earlier this year at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. Zendaya has previously won two Emmys for her role as Rue in Euphoria (2020, 2022).

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to leave these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan

    Tom Holland wanted to visit India
    While it is unknown why Tom Holland and Zendaya flew into India, the Marvel star had expressed interest in visiting the nation in 2021. Tom had stated in an interview with India Today, "I've never had the opportunity to visit India. That is unquestionably at the top of my bucket list. We had a fantastic time at an Indian curry dinner last night. I would surely travel to your lovely nation and meet you all. We are thrilled that this picture is being released in India, and we pledge to return soon."
     

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details vma

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details

    Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga AHA

    Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga

    Did Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's affair start 11 months after divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Read this RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's affair start 11 months after divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Read this

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Recent Stories

    Mother - Chandini, Daughter -Chandini bar': Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor, gets compared to Bhojpuri actress; see video RBA

    'Mother - Chandini, Daughter -Chandini bar': Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor, gets compared to Bhojpuri actress

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks

    Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal AJR

    Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details vma

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers list - adt

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon