Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures and videos

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and Zendaya were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The rumoured pair was photographed at the Kalina airport. Tom Holland was spotted out and about with a pink t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. He was also wearing a grey hat and carrying a black bag. Zendaya was spotted wearing a white t-shirt.

Tom Holland was spotted out and about with a pink t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. He was also wearing a grey hat and carrying a black bag. Zendaya was seen wearing a white t-shirt with jeans and a black long jacket.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts. In response to a video, a fan inquired on Instagram, "Are they in India exploring wedding locations?" "They have come in basic clothing," one individual commented. "Spiderman is finally in India," read one comment.

Zendaya and Tom came in Mumbai for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre's opening. The event will take place in Mumbai during the weekend. Zendaya won Best Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria earlier this year at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. Zendaya has previously won two Emmys for her role as Rue in Euphoria (2020, 2022).

Tom Holland wanted to visit India

While it is unknown why Tom Holland and Zendaya flew into India, the Marvel star had expressed interest in visiting the nation in 2021. Tom had stated in an interview with India Today, "I've never had the opportunity to visit India. That is unquestionably at the top of my bucket list. We had a fantastic time at an Indian curry dinner last night. I would surely travel to your lovely nation and meet you all. We are thrilled that this picture is being released in India, and we pledge to return soon."

