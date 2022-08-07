Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores

    On its second day,  Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's film Sita Ramam brought in around Rs. 6.20 crores, bringing its two-day total to Rs. 10 crores.

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores RBA
    First Published Aug 7, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    On its second day, the Telugu film Sita Ramam brought in around Rs. 6.20 crores, bringing its two-day total to Rs. 10 crores. The movie had a mediocre opening day, but Saturday's increase in business has given it a strong chance. 

    The increase in revenue from Friday was almost 60%, with more increases occurring outside of Telugu states. In Kerala, the movie increased by about 80%, while Karnataka saw a double of its opening day revenue on Saturday. Tamil Nadu saw massive growth, with Saturday growing almost 150 per cent from Friday.

    Also Read: Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    According to the Sacnilk.com report, Sita Ramam, directed by debutante Vashist 'scored an excellent 8.90 crore net (10.4 crores gross), making it the career-best opening for Kalyan Ram.

    Sita Ramam's overseas collections are amazing, with an opening weekend of $600K, expected in North America. The box office collections of Sita Ramam at the Indian box office are as follows:

    Friday - Rs. 3.80 crores
    Saturday - Rs. 6.20 crores
    Total - Rs. 10 crores 

    Also Read: How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    Sita Ramam has received a positive reaction from critics and movie lovers. Social media users took to Twitter and shared how much they loved the film. One of the Twitter users wrote, “A love story told in beautiful way Hanu really broke his 2nd half syndrome #MrunalThakur shines.. Bgm, cinematography, Screenplay top notch..” 

    The second d person said, “Emotional & gripping second half with twists and turns.” The third person said, “That Was the Best Theatrical Experience i had in Recent times Everything was just Magical and it's like Picasso Painting Because from casting to each frame everything was just pitch perfect.”


    Earlier, Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who has seen the movie as part of the overseas censor board, reviewed the film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Umair called Sita Ramam 'a beautiful flick' as he wrote, "First review from overseas censor #sitaramam is a beautiful flick! Engaging flick with eye-catching cinematography!".

    Hanu Raghavapudi's romance drama, which is set in a time of war and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, tells the love tale of a soldier and his lady love. In Sita Ramam, Rashmika Mandanna's performance as Afreen has a significant impact.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
