Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai: Asaram Bapu issues notice against Manoj Bajpayee's gritty drama film; know details

Said to be "inspired" by actual and real events, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai features Manoj Bajpayee as a passionate lawyer fighting against a godman that gets accused of raping a minor.

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee starrer upcoming release, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, seems to have landed in legal trouble. The jailed and self-styled infamous godman Asaram Bapu has reportedly taken offense to the film.

This movie is said to be inspired by actual events which happened. The film features Bajpayee as a fiercely strong crime lawyer fighting a case against a godman accused of raping a minor. Asaram is serving a life sentence after being sentenced for a similar crime.

In the trailer released on Monday, The Family Man actor is essaying the character of lawyer PC Solanki, the same lawyer who fought for the minor in the Asaram Bapu case. According to a report in a renowned entertainment portal, Asaram, through his charitable trust, has put out a legal notice on the makers. He has strictly asked the courts to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion and release of the film. According to the report, the lawyers claimed that Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is highly offensive and malignant towards their client. They claimed that if this film gets released on OTT, it can destroy his reputation and hit the sentiments of his devotees.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi has got produced by Asif Shaikh of the Practical Productions banner. Asif has officially confirmed the report. He shared, "Yes. We have got the notice. Our lawyers will decide the next move. We have made a biopic on PC Solanki. I had bought the rights from him to make this film."

The trailer video had a description that read, "An ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case! But can he win against a powerful godman accused of assaulting a minor and deliver justice to the victim? Find out in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, A ZEE5 Original Film inspired by true events. Premieres 23rd May 2023." Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is written by Deepak Kingrani.

