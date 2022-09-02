Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary: Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill's last dance will make you smile (Video)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made cameo appearances on reality TV programmes, including Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT, as well as in several music videos. Check out their last performance.

Fans referred to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as "Sidnaaz" with love. While others have always perceived the two as "good friends," their chemistry has always suggested otherwise.

September 2 will mark a year of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise. At the age of 40, the actor had a heart attack. Millions of his supporters are still grieving the untimely loss of this beloved figure. People continue to honour the actor while recalling touching moments from his journey. However, people continue to like the final dance video with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz.

Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Their journey has been quite remarkable. However, one of the show’s highlights was the bond between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz.

After the show, the two appeared in several music videos and guests in reality shows like Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. The rumoured couple appeared in a Love Special episode of Dance Deewane 3. In the video, Sidharth is seen decked up in a three-piece grey suit, while Shehnaaz looks stunning as ever in a navy blue gown.

The two put up a dance performance, leaving the contestants and the judges in a frenzy. Clips of their performance recirculate on social media time and again. During the episode, when Madhuri Dixit asked Shehnaaz about her idol guy, pointing toward Sidharth, she said, “Mujhe yeh acha lagta hai (i like him).”

Also Read: Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s last music video together was Habit. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko, the music captured many BTS moments of the sets wherein Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen goofing around.

Shehnaaz also released a solo titled Tu Yaheen Hai tribute to the actor. The actor-singer has beautifully poured out all her emotions into this beautiful track.