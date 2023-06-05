Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar's chats go VIRAL ahead of WTC final in London; read their old Instagram exchanges

    Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's old Instagram dialogue has been leaked on social media, proving they have a special and close bond.

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill shared an excellent bond once upon a time and were very cordial with each other. Then came the sagas of their relationship.

    The IPL 2023 match fueled romance allegations between Gujarat Titans star Shubman and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. It is now reported that the two are vacationing together in London ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

    Sara arrived in London just after Shubman Gill came to the United Kingdom with Team India to compete in the WTC Final at The Oval, rekindling relationship speculations. Now, the alleged couple’s old Instagram chats have surfaced.

    Shubman Gill can be seen on an Instagram live session addressing his admirers when Sara Tendulkar enters the session and wishes him 'Happy Birthday' in the comments.

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara posted "Congratulations" on one of Shubman Gill's Instagram photographs, prompting the GT player to respond, "thanks a lot." Hardik Pandya baited the two by stating, "Most welcome from her."

    Last year, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill fuelled dating allegations after they were photographed on a coffee date together when they were both spotted at the same place. They have, however, never officially admitted to being in a relationship.

    They ignited dating allegations once more when Sara Tendulkar recently flew to London, where Shubman Gill is present to play in the WTC Final 2023. According to rumours, the two are on vacation together ahead of India vs Australia test match.

    Meanwhile, it was in the news that Shubman was previously dating Sara Ali Khan, but the couple had already split and had unfollowed each other on social media.
     


     

