Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her toned abs in BOLD bathroom mirror selfies

Esha Gupta sexy photos: Actress' bikini photo has ignited the internet yet again. Esha looks fantastic in her rusty orange bikini.

Esha Gupta is well-known for her daring and spectacular fashion choices. She has frequently made news for her outlandish and provocative attire. The actress wowed her admirers once more as she flaunted her toned body in a swimsuit.

Esha Gupta turned to social media today to offer her version of 'Sundaying,' which is sure to please her admirers.

Esha takes a mirror selfie, wearing a sexy-rust orange bikini that shows off her deep cleavage and toned abs. She is seen holding a hat, a book, and a pair of black sunglasses, and looks like she is on her way to the beach.

Esha Gupta looked stunning in her 'too-hot-to-handle' Instagram snap, sporting a sensual beige bikini.

Fans said Wow when the actress posted daring photos on Instagram. Esha can be seen in the photo displaying her gorgeous curves. Gupta posted the photo to Instagram with the comment 'Summer back.'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye, fire and love emojis. One wrote, "It’s always hot as summer when I see you in a bikini," "Gorgeous," added another.

Esha Gupta was most recently seen in Anupam Kher's One Day. She also appeared in Shree Brar's song Booha.

Esha Gupta recently earned waves for her hot performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3.'

Esha Gupta made a dazzling appearance on the Cannes red carpet on May 16. The diva, known for her bold and great design choices, looked stunning in a high-slit gown during the Cannes Film Festival 2023 opening ceremony. Of course, she wore a bold outfit.

