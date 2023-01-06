Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities

    After teasing fans and audiences with the first teaser look at the much-awaited film Shehzada, makers have planned to reveal the trailer of the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer in a quirky way. The trailer launch of Shehzada would be a grand celebration in three Indian cities.

    Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    After building high anticipation with the first look teaser of the much-awaited film of the year, the fans and audiences can get pumped up as the Kartik Aaryan - Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada will welcome 2023 with the magnum opus trailer launch of the movie, on January 12 2023. 

    With a never witnessed before celebration, the trailer reveal will get celebrated on a grand scale with three straight days of festivities in the most vibrant cities of India. First, the trailer will be launched in Mumbai on 12 January. After the Mumbai launch of trailer, Freddy fame global gen Z star Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon will celebrate Lohri on 13 January, in Jalandhar, Punjab. Furthermore, the actors will make their way to celebrate the festival of kites, Makar Sankranti, in the great Rann Of Kutch, also known as the white desert of India on 14 January. It will be one of a kind of trailer launch.

    ALSO READ: Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially?

    Makers of Shehzada said, "With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger than life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audiences to show their hardwork. This unique 3-day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support."

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Astro, Tarot predictions: When actress will have baby, also about her health, career and more

    Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo which starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela slammed for Instagram photo of Kokilaben Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant's being treated vma

    Urvashi Rautela slammed for Instagram photo of Kokilaben Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant's being treated

    Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially? vma

    Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially?

    'Working towards clinching something...' KGF star Yash's cryptic pre-birthday note to fans vma

    'Working towards clinching something...' KGF star Yash's cryptic pre-birthday note to fans

    Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH vma

    Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave' vma

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave'

    Recent Stories

    Report any unruly behaviour, even if...: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff - adt

    'Report any unruly behaviour, even if...': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff

    football premier league Revealed How did Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane snt

    Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster-ayh

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster

    West Bengal govt to serve egg chicken fruits in mid day meals for 4 months gcw

    West Bengal govt to serve egg, chicken, fruits in mid-day meals for 4 months

    football When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals-ayh

    When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon