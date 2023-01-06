Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities

After teasing fans and audiences with the first teaser look at the much-awaited film Shehzada, makers have planned to reveal the trailer of the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer in a quirky way. The trailer launch of Shehzada would be a grand celebration in three Indian cities.

After building high anticipation with the first look teaser of the much-awaited film of the year, the fans and audiences can get pumped up as the Kartik Aaryan - Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada will welcome 2023 with the magnum opus trailer launch of the movie, on January 12 2023.

With a never witnessed before celebration, the trailer reveal will get celebrated on a grand scale with three straight days of festivities in the most vibrant cities of India. First, the trailer will be launched in Mumbai on 12 January. After the Mumbai launch of trailer, Freddy fame global gen Z star Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon will celebrate Lohri on 13 January, in Jalandhar, Punjab. Furthermore, the actors will make their way to celebrate the festival of kites, Makar Sankranti, in the great Rann Of Kutch, also known as the white desert of India on 14 January. It will be one of a kind of trailer launch.

Makers of Shehzada said, "With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger than life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audiences to show their hardwork. This unique 3-day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support."

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo which starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.