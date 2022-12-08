Shark Tank India: Entrepreneurs ridiculed on season 1 who struck back with their ideas

The overwhelming success of the show's first edition in India has already triggered speculation over the fate of Shark Tank India Season 2. This is one show that got the entire country talking about equity, funding, investors, pitches and all the jargons they were alien to.

The premier date of Shark Tank India Season 2 is finally out, and the audience cannot wait for the fun to begin on television screens from January 2, 2023. The overwhelming success of the show's first edition in India has already triggered speculation over the fate of Shark Tank India Season 2. This show got the entire country talking about equity, funding, investors, pitches and all the jargon they were alien to. There were many entrepreneurs and startups that the sharks loved, bagged great funding and started their own ventures.

However, a pertinent question that continues to linger is whether Shark Tank or similar forums are the only way to achieve success. Certainly not, and as a matter of fact, a few startups and entrepreneurs have proven the same. Despite not getting funded on the show and in sporadic cases, getting ridiculed, these founders have managed to carve their own distinct path, and are on to building their brands despite not getting funded.

One such entrepreneur is Sanandan Sudhir, or as many would recall him, Shakaal of Shark Tank India Season 1, whose idea did not ring a bell with the sharks. His product - On2Cook is the fastest cooking device that uses a combination of microwave and flame/induction cooking. He evaluated his business at Rs 100 crore and was looking at funding with less equity. The sharks loved his product but were hesitant to put their money on something that was at the pre-funding level. Ashneer Grover mockingly called him Shakaal, the Bollywood villain, because of his bald head.

Taking all the digs in his stride, the man continued working tirelessly and in November 2022 got funding of Rs 16 crore at a valuation of Rs 100 crore. He got another crore at an equity of just 1%. With the conviction that his product is set to disrupt the cooking market, he has already arrived where he wanted to reach. His product is being appreciated by the users. Twee in One was another such startup founded by Niti Singhal, wherein she designs reversible and convertible dresses.

It addresses the problem of needing more dresses to wear and at the same time needing more space in the closet. A single piece of cloth can be used to make two different dresses. The Sharks bashed the product and did not see much potential in it. However, the sales for Twee in one rose after the episode was aired and people loved the dresses. It was a moment of facepalm when Ashneer Grover’s wife was seen wearing their dress though he was the most vocal in bashing the idea.

Their story tells us that success is not very difficult to find with grit, determination, and faith in our beliefs. All we need to do is to keep trying to reach our goal. Sanandan ensured that Shark Tank India wasn’t the only platform to raise the money that he needed. This serial inventor by passion and engineer by passion believed in his product and knew it would be a great fit in the commercial kitchens that need fast cooking and domestic kitchens that need energy-saving.

His device can save upto 70% cooking time and 50% of energy. Likewise, there are many more out there who are rewriting the rule book of success by taking uncharted routes, by being steadfast in their beliefs and marching onwards and onwards. Let’s encourage and celebrate them! Who knows, they might be the next Sharks on Shark Tank India.

