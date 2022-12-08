Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report

    Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who was most known for playing the title role of a blind man in the Yash film KGF: Chapter 1 passed away due to lung infection.
     

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    On Wednesday, veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passed away. He was most remembered for his flawless performance in the Yash-starring film KGF: Chapter 1. According to reports, the actor's age-related sickness led to his admission to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He had a lung infection, which required treatment in the hospital's ICU.

    Nevertheless, Krishna was unable to survive and passed away on Wednesday night. On social media, mourning over his passing is being shared by Sandalwood admirers.

    Also Read: Babil Khan receives stellar reviews for his break-through performance in Qala

    In the first instalment of the KGF series, Krishna G Rao was seen as the title character, a blind man, before the combat sequence in which the hero Yash vanquishes the villains of Narachi.

    Krishna has been a part of the business for a number of years and has played supporting roles in several Sandalwood films. According to reports, Krishna has also worked as an assistant director for many years, even with the late actor Shankar Nag. But it was the KGF, in which he portrayed the part of an elderly blind guy, that made him famous for his memorable lines.

    Also Read: A glance at the three top Indian Stars of 2022 as per IMDb

    The KGF franchise also revealed the third part after the first and second. There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the announcement of KGF 3. Although it was anticipated that the sequel would start production soon, the producers have told us that this is not the case. In tribute to Krishna, KGF's official Twitter page wrote: "The Hombale film crew extends its condolences on the demise of Krishna G Rao, affectionately known as Tata by KGF fans. Shanti Om."

