Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

Ahead of the release of ‘Jersey’ Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have shared a BTS clip from the making of the song ‘Baliye Re’.

With little over a week left, Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ alongside actor Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated for a release on New Year’s Eve, on December 31. As its release date is approaching, Shahid and Mrunal shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film’s song ‘Baliye Re’.

In the clip shared by the two actors, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are seen sharing love and laughter while shooting the song. There have also been funny moments where the two burst out into laughter while trying to give an intense scene but instead goofed up.

Shahid Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram handle, showing the goofy side of the actor for his fans. The same video was also shared by Mrunal Thakur, the leading lady in the film who portrays the character of Shahid Kapoor’s wife in the movie.

The song, ‘Baliye Re’ has numerous moments that depict powerful chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, proving that their Jodi will certainly become a hit among the fans upon the release of the film.

Amidst all the funny scenes that are there in the BTS, one that caught our maximum attention was where Mrunal Thakur is seen making Shahid Kapoor’s hair and the latter gives a hilarious reaction to it. In another scene, Mrunal mistakenly puts cake on Shahid’s face and immediately seeks forgiveness in a cute manner.

Watch the BTS video here:

The song composed by Sanchet and Parampara Tandon, ‘Baliye Re’ has already become one of the most favourite romantic numbers of the year 2021. The song has become an instant hit with over 23 million views on YouTube (and counting), ever since its release.

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a remake of the Telugu film which was also released by the same name and starred Nani in the lead role. The Telugu version of the sports drama was also directed by Tinnanuri.

