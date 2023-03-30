Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday

    Debchandrima Singha Roy birthday photos: Actress' Instagram bio reads: 'Story of a girl who loves to travel', and we cannot agree more. She simply slays in the gorgeous bikini and swimsuit!
     

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The 'Saanjher Bati' actress looked like a bikini babe in this electrifying blue bikini. On her birthday, which falls on March 29, she chose something special and embraced a colourful swimsuit to grace herself. 

    In one of the holiday pics, she enjoys the calm of nature beside the sea. While many fans sent birthday wishes, she also received flak for wearing such bold outfits. 

    Her relationship with her co-star Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh has been doing the rounds in the Tollygunge studios for a long time. On her birthday, the actor posted an adorable picture of them on his official Instagram handle. The caption read: Wishing you a very happy birthday and all your wishes come true. Check the post here:

    Work front: The actress is on track by being a part of several acclaimed serials such as 'Kajollata' and Tekka Raja Badshah' among others. Besides, she made her debut in a Dev and Rukmini starrer. However, there is more to add to her kitty.

    She will soon be seen in a web series titled 'Homestay Murders' directed by Sayantan Ghoshal. It is a thriller and stars prominent stars such as Sohini Sarkar, Parno Mittrah, Sourav Das and Judhajit. 

    She is thrilled about this upcoming project as it will portray her in a different role. The audience has seen chiefly her in a 'girl-next-door' role. However, in the forthcoming web series, besides being a social media enthusiast, she will play an extrovert and bubbly girl. The web series primarily revolves around tourists who bump into each other during a vacation. However, the holiday is ruined after one of them is murdered. The actress was last seen on the small screen in the 'Saheber Chithi' TV show. The audience, as always, cannot wait to see her again. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
