    Shah Rukh Khan surprises Egyptian fan with gifts for helping Indian professor; check out pics

    In December, an Egyptian travel agent helped an Indian professor because he was Shah Rukh Khan’s fan. Almost a month later, SRK sends a surprise gift for his Egyptian fan for helping his ‘fellow Indian’.

    Shah Rukh Khan surprises Egyptian fan with gifts for helping Indian professor; check out pics
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    Remember the Egyptian travel agent who helped an Indian professor because he (the Egyptian) was a Shah Rukh Khan fan? The fan’s day has been made as he received a surprise present from none other than Shah Rukh himself.

    The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as proved once again as to why does he royally wears the title of Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ or the ‘Badshah’. His fans truly love him, and he never fails at reciprocating his love for them. So, when Shah Rukh Khan found out about this one Egyptian travel agent, who claimed to be a big fan of the actor, SRK decided to leave him a sweet surprise.

    Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled one of the wishes of his Egyptian fan, proving why he has a global fan following. Shah Rukh sent out customized gifts to the travel agent,  just bringing a smile to the fan, and also a gesture to say thank you for helping an Indian.

    For those unversed with the matter, it was towards the end of December when a tweet on the microblogging site Twitter had gone viral. As per the tweet put up by one Ashwini Deshpande, she was in Egypt and needed help. Ashwini reached out to this travel agent for booking her tickets, and he asked her to make an advance payment. However, Ashwini was having issues with the payment and that is when this travel agent decided to help her. He helped her because he was a huge fan of Shah Rukh and that Ashwini came from his (SRK)’s land.

    Nearly a month after the episode, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the news. Being the sweet and gentle actor that he is, Shah Rukh decided to send across a surprise for the travel agent, the Egyptian’s daughter and for Ashwini Deshpande who tweeted about the incident.

    Ashwini Deshpande, in one of her previous tweets, had messaged saying that the Egyptian would be really happy if he could get a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his sign for his daughter. And his wish was duly granted by the actor.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'Pathan', opposite actor Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh and Deepika have worked in three movies together, and Pathan will be their fourth film.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
