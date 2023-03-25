Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Selena Gomez allegedly dating Zayn Malik? Pop sensations 'making out' at NYC dinner date fuels rumors

    The newest 'rumored' couple Selena Gomez and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' fame singer and pop star, Zayn Malik, got snapped by the shutterbugs at a romantic dinner date in an NYC restaurant. Read on to know more.

    Is Selena Gomez allegedly dating Zayn Malik? Pop sensations 'making out' at NYC dinner date fuels rumors
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    A few days back, fans saw how Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez followed each other on social media. But they thought a new musical collaboration might be on the cards for the globally prominent singers. 

    Now, this is an interesting and explosive update, as the 'Baila Conmigo' singer Selena Gomez and 'Dusk Till Dawn' fame pop star Zayn Malik got clicked and captured by the shutterbugs at an NYC restaurant having a romantic dinner date.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama

    Their pictures of having dinner together at an NYC restaurant has surfaced on social media and become the internet's new voguing obsession. This rumored couple's speculation commenced when a Tiktok user dropped screenshots of her text messages exchanged with a friend of hers, claiming that she was the one who hosted and served the alleged 'couple' Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez at an undisclosed and unnamed restaurant in the New York City. The TikTok user also claimed that the duo had their romantic dinner and held each other's hands throughout their date night.

    According to an eyewitness quote to a leading global entertainment portal, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked inside by holding hands and kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together. And, it was clear that it was a date."

    This new rumored couple has become the social media and internet's newest obsession with fans rooting for them to become a real couple and giving so much love to the new 'rumored' global power couple.

    "IF THIS IS TRUE, THEY ARE POWER COUPLE!!," a fan said. "He's holding her purse, omg omg omg," a Selena fan cheered. "I need photos or videos of them out together. I know someone has to have them," a Selena fan account exclaimed.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
