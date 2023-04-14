Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's emotional letter will make you cry, 'I had the world’s best dad..'

On April 13, Bollywood celebrities were spotted honouring their beloved buddy Satish Kaushik on his birthday. The renowned actor died unexpectedly in March of this year, shocking the entire country. Satish Kaushik had a heart attack while in Delhi.

Anupam Kher paid a heartfelt homage to the late actor by organising an event on his 67th birthday on Thursday evening. Neena Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, and other celebrities were spotted at the musical event. Satish's wife, Shashi and daughter Vanshika were also seen attending the occasion.

Vanshika reads the letter that she wrote to him after his death

Vanshika, 10, was spotted reading a letter she penned to her father following his death during the musical night. Everyone was moved to tears by her heartfelt message. Anupam Kher claimed that she placed her letter near to his father's lifeless bones as they were transported from Delhi to Mumbai. She did not read the letter during the burial, stating that she would do it at the "proper time." Vanshika ultimately revealed the information to everyone at Satish Kaushik Night.

Her letter started with, "Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive. I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. Will they make fun of me?"

She continued, "Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce and a Ferrari. You will eat great food. Anyways, we will meet in 90 years again. Please don’t be reborn, we will meet in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world’s best dad ever."

Vanshika further stated that when she was depressed, the Mr India star would take her on lunch dates and even help her with her mathematical homework. She said, "Whenever I felt sad, he would always tell me, ‘Vanshika, do you want to go on a lunch date to JW Marriott?’ Then he used to take me there. Once when I had my school exhibition, he made me laugh with his weird dance moves while I was performing my dance."

Vanshika was born through surrogacy in 2012 to Satish Kaushik and his wife. They had already lost their son when he was two years old.

