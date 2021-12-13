  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Poo’ scene, starring Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan; watch

    As Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 20 years, Alia Bhatt has recreated Kareen Kapoor’s famous scene from the movie. Ranveer Singh has replaced Hrithik Rohan in the video which also features Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor iconic Poo scene, starring Ranveer Singh Ibrahim Ali Khan watch
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
    It is no secret that Alia Bhatt is a big, big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The ‘Student of the Year’ actress has spoken about being a fangirl of Kareen Kapoor Khan on not one but numerous occasions. And she has also said that her favourite role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan is of ‘Poo’ or ‘Pooja’ from Karan Johar’s film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, also known as K3G.

    Karan Johar’s K3G has completed 20 years today of its release. It is one of the most favourite family drama Indian films, with a star-studded lineup of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareen Kapoor Khan. The film is also one of the best Karan Johar directorial films to date.

    To celebrate the 20 years of Karan Johar’s film, Alia Bhatt recreated an iconic scene from the film. Remember when Pooja goes to the college with her friends and marks guys on a scale of 1 to 10? Yes, it is that scene which Alia Bhatt has recreated. And guess who replaces Hrithik Roshan in the video? It is none other than Ali Bhatt’s co-star from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Ranveer Singh. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor is seen wearing a black suit and white shirt with his long hair falling on his face. And Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore a lime green tank top in the video.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh to have many kissing scenes in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Here's what we know

    If watching Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh playing the roles of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan was not enough, there is also an element of surprise before Ranveer’s entry. The guy that Alia ranks in minus for his looks in the video, is none other than Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. The junior Pataudi’s looks and expressions in the video are worth watching.

    ALSO READ: RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience

    The video was posted by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram handle with a caption that said it (the video) is her favourite scene of her favourite people. She congratulated the team of the Karan Johar film but had an extra message at the end for Bebo, in which she called Kareena Kapoor as her “eternal favourite”.

    Watch the video here:

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
