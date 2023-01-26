Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

Fans' excitement is at an all-time high. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi dropped a new poster for their upcoming film. The untitled poster look has shaken social media and the internet.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are the most nuanced and well-renowned stars in Bollywood film industry. From the time of Munna Bhai, their on-screen bonding and pairing as Munna Bhai and Circuit gets adored by people. Amid the reports of Munna Bhai 3, both the stars, took to social media and dropped the first much-awaited look poster of their new film.

Earlier, they worked together in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. They have also worked in the comedy film Dhamaal. They would be reuniting for another project set to release in 2023.

Sanjay and Arshad shared the poster on their respective social media handles. They didn't reveal the title of the film. In the poster, Sanjay and Arshad are wearing jail uniforms. Both of them are standing in the jail. This poster look has piqued the curiosity of the netizens.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'KGF: Chapter 2' fame global pan-Indian bollywood star Sanjay Dutt dropped the poster look of their new awaited film. In his post caption, Sanjay wrote, "Our wait has been longer than yours. But the wait is finally over. I am coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie. Can not wait to show you. stay tuned!."

As soon as Sanjay Dutt shared the poster, the ardent fans of the Munna Bhai franchise went ga ga over it. They could not believe that their favorite stars are finally coming together and sharing screen space after so many years in a film.

"MBBS Munna Bhai circuit ke sath ek number bhai log," a fan said. "Again, the legendary duo. Can not wait to watch you both in single frame. Baba and Circuit fans like karo," said another fan. "Munna Bhai and Circuit are back," a fan shared. "Baba apki or Arshad sar ki movie ka bahot intzar kiya. Akhir ahi gai. Thank you so much baba," a fan reasoned. "Waiting, sir. And thank you for giving movie," a fan added.

