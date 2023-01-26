Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

    Fans' excitement is at an all-time high. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi dropped a new poster for their upcoming film. The untitled poster look has shaken social media and the internet.

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are the most nuanced and well-renowned stars in Bollywood film industry. From the time of Munna Bhai, their on-screen bonding and pairing as Munna Bhai and Circuit gets adored by people. Amid the reports of Munna Bhai 3, both the stars, took to social media and dropped the first much-awaited look poster of their new film.

    Earlier, they worked together in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. They have also worked in the comedy film Dhamaal. They would be reuniting for another project set to release in 2023.

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol looks fiery in a powerful avatar within first poster look of the awaited actioner film

    Sanjay and Arshad shared the poster on their respective social media handles. They didn't reveal the title of the film. In the poster, Sanjay and Arshad are wearing jail uniforms. Both of them are standing in the jail. This poster look has piqued the curiosity of the netizens.

    Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'KGF: Chapter 2' fame global pan-Indian bollywood star Sanjay Dutt dropped the poster look of their new awaited film. In his post caption, Sanjay wrote, "Our wait has been longer than yours. But the wait is finally over. I am coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie. Can not wait to show you. stay tuned!."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

    As soon as Sanjay Dutt shared the poster, the ardent fans of the Munna Bhai franchise went ga ga over it. They could not believe that their favorite stars are finally coming together and sharing screen space after so many years in a film.

    "MBBS Munna Bhai circuit ke sath ek number bhai log," a fan said. "Again, the legendary duo. Can not wait to watch you both in single frame. Baba and Circuit fans like karo," said another fan. "Munna Bhai and Circuit are back," a fan shared. "Baba apki or Arshad sar ki movie ka bahot intzar kiya. Akhir ahi gai. Thank you so much baba," a fan reasoned. "Waiting, sir. And thank you for giving movie," a fan added.

    ALSO READ: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know vma

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol looks fiery in a powerful avatar within first poster look of the awaited actioner film vma

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol looks fiery in a powerful avatar within first poster look of the awaited actioner film

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award vma

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know vma

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's comeback breaks records, garners 54 crores on opening day vma

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's comeback breaks records, garners 54 crores on opening day

    Recent Stories

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri AJR

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know vma

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV Want to book the latest car Here is how you can reserve it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

    After Twitter, Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts - adt

    After Twitter, Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts

    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth AJR

    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon