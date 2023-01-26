Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest performers in the Bollywood industry. He will mark his big debut in the Tollywood industry soon.

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Venkatesh Daggubati's next titled Saindhav with director Sailesh Kolanu has become an eagerly-anticipated film since its inception. The first look, released yesterday, promised a dose of the film being an action entertainer.

    The makers didn't make the fans wait for long as they announced another big scoop from the film. Bollywood actor and globally renowned star Nawazuddin Siddiqui got roped for the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the few nuanced actors in B-town, has come on board to play a vital role in Venkatesh starrer Saindhav. The makers shared a pic of Nawaz with director Sailesh as they welcomed him on board. Both Nawazuddin and Sailesh looked happy and were smiles within the picture. 

    The makers took to Twitter and wrote, "For the First time in TFI. Extremely Proud & Delighted to welcome the most talented actor of India, @Nawazuddin_S on board for #SAINDHAV. More Details Soon. @VenkyMama @KolanuSailesh @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @tkishore555 @SVR4446 #Venky75."

    Nawazudding previously acted in Rajinikanth's Tamil hit, Petta in 2019. However, with Saindhav, he will mark his debut in Tollywood. Also, his role is going to be something big and exciting. Sailesh Kolanu is super excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He took to Twitter and shared that Saindhav is going to be madness. The director wrote, "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It is going to be madness. I can assure you."

    The first poster and glimpse video was released yesterday and it looks like an action-packed movie. The first glimpse creates an intense sort of aura around Venkatesh's character. He appears to be an assassin with no fear.

