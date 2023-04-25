Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sampath J Ram's suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant

    Sampath J. Ram, a Kannada actor, passed away at the age of 35. It had been previously stated that he had been depressed owing to a lack of satisfying employment. His wife is five months pregnant, according to his co-star on television Vaishnavi.
     

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Sampath J. Ram, a well-known Kannada actor, departed on Sunday for his heavenly home. He was discovered hanging at his home in Nelamangala, Karnataka, when he was 35. The entertainment industry was stunned by his tragic death. It was previously reported that he had been suffering from depression due to few decent job offers; however, it has since been discovered that his suicide was actually a cruel practical joke. His television costar Vaishnavi disclosed that Sampath left his wife, who is five months pregnant with their first kid.

    Rajesh Dhruva, his costar and friend, spoke candidly about the situation. The actor clarified that Sampath wasn't a dimwit in a conversation with a media outlet. He continued by saying that the late actor had chosen to trick his wife following a brief argument. But things didn't work out as he had hoped, and he passed away.  Sampath Ram and Vaishnavi costarred in the Kannada television series Agnisakshi. Vaishnavi said in an interview with a media outlet that Sampath's wife is five months pregnant.

    Dhruva discussed his friendship with the late Agnisakshi actor and his wife, revealing that they had been acquaintances for a long time. He continued by mentioning that he had even taken their pre-wedding photos roughly 12 years earlier. The couple was expecting their first child and planned to become parents in the following four months. Sampath J. Ram's remains were kept at a private hospital for the uninitiated before being moved to NR Pura, where he was born and raised, for the funeral rites. 

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
