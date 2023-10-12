Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been battling with the deadly auto-immune disease Myositis, revealed she was getting medical help that will help boost her immune system. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent photo from hospital amid Myositis treatment went VIRAL.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she is in hospital and getting medical help amid her battle with Myositis. A photo of her from the hospital has now gone viral. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo. In the picture, she was resting in a hospital bed with drips attached to her hand. She shared details about the benefits she is getting from the medication.

    ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra turns 39: Actor rings his birthday in Goa, GF Tejasswi Prakash looks SEXY in white dress

    The actress has been on a break from acting work for a few months. Samantha has been spending time travelling and focusing on her health. During the acting break, she was relaxing at Coimbatore in a meditation retreat. She then travelled to Bali with her friend before going to the US.

    Samantha opened up about her battle with Myositis last year. She shared a photo from the hospital and revealed that she had been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. She has been seeking treatment since.

    Besides her health, Samantha has been in the news for her equation with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya sparked rumours of a possible patch-up when he shared a picture with Hash, a French Bulldog he and Samantha welcomed when they were still married. The photo had fans believing that the actors had patched up.

    However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seemingly shut down rumours of patch up with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha shared photos from her trip to Dubai. Through the pictures, she revealed that she had removed a tattoo of his name.

    For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had inked the nickname of Chaitanya, Chay, on her rib when they were still together. Samantha also had two more tattoos inked on her dedicated to Chaitanya.

    ALSO READ: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miss Universe 2023: Transgender contestants Secure Spots as Netherlands and Portugal Crown Victors ATG

    Miss Universe 2023: Transgender contestants secure spots as Netherlands and Portugal Crown victors

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country SHG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts vkp

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT rkn

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT

    John Abraham declaring 'no comments' on Kareena Kapoor in old video goes VIRAL - WATCH vma

    John Abraham declaring 'no comments' on Kareena Kapoor in old video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    ODI World Cup 2023: Youtuber IShowSpeed arrives in India wearing Kohli's jersey to support India vkp

    ODI World Cup 2023: Youtuber IShowSpeed arrives in India wearing Kohli's jersey to support India

    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat anr

    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat

    Karan Kundrra turns 39: Actor rings his birthday in Goa, GF Tejasswi Prakash looks SEXY in white dressRKK

    Karan Kundrra turns 39: Actor rings his birthday in Goa, GF Tejasswi Prakash looks SEXY in white dress

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon