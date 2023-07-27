Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's adorable photos with monkey in Bali are unmissable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on her one-year-long acting break. The actress is relaxing and unwinding herself in scenic Bali. Her photos with the monkey in Bali went viral on social media, which are unmissable.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Nuanced and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from acting, is making sure to gain power and strength during this healing journey. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle. Samantha gave her fans a sweet and unexpected surprise by dropping in pictures and videos from her recent visit to Bali. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shook the industry when she announced taking a year-long acting break, as she wanted to focus on getting better from the painful auto-immune Myositis condition, which is a much-needed need of the moment for the Kushi star. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Bali and enjoying her vacay mode as she keeps on dropping gorgeous photos of herself which are adorable and unmissable.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up filming of Citadel India and her other projects before embarking on her year-long acting break to take some time off for her health as she has Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects include Kushi and Citadel India, which has made her fans thrilled to watch her phenomenal performances on the screens.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her handle and dropped scenic photos from her visit to Bali Zoo. She is striking adorable poses with the monkeys. Samantha gives a radiant smile while posing with monkeys and focuses on enjoying and living that moment without stress. She is sitting with her friend and the monkey in a dark blue scooped-neck tank top and short denim light blue shorts with bob-cut hair, which makes her look stunning.

    Samantha is also working on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel India. It is a romance drama and Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration. They also appeared in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is the love tale of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the Jammu and Kashmir highlands. It will be released in theatres this September.

