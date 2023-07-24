Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said

Sunny Leone discussed her transition from adult entertainment to Bollywood while reacting to Mia Khalifa's statement about exploitation. Sunny says she has no ‘horror stories’ from her days in adult film industry, ‘I saw it as a business, was gaining something from it’

Sunny Leone had a successful career in the adult entertainment sector in the United States before embarking on her Bollywood path. In a recent interview, the performer spoke freely about her experience in the adult film industry and her approach to controlling each production she took on. Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa, who worked in the adult entertainment business for barely three months before departing in 2015, recently released a statement indicating that she got only Rs 8.75 lakh from her projects while the producers continue to benefit handsomely from her movies.

When asked if she had a similar experience in a conversation with Mid-Day, Sunny said, "No, not at all." I got to work with the greatest folks. I don't have any scary stories. I looked through every contract and rectified every single one, so I was learning something. I had complete control over whatever I did. I suppose there are many sides to that industry, but from my perspective, I was in total control. I saw it as a commercial opportunity. I saw it as a gateway to something else. In my universe, it wasn't free for all. Everyone's experiences are unique, and mine was completely unique."

Also Read: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires

When asked if she understood Mia Khalifa's predicament, Sunny responded, "I don't know how to say it nicely, but if you had read your contract, you would not have been exploited because there are different things in a contract and you must read it."

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, and she has since starred in other dance routines and small parts in various films. However, her hard work and commitment eventually paid off after a decade in the Hindi film business when she earned a crucial role in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. The film just premiered at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival, receiving critical praise and a seven-minute standing ovation.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed shares Instagram story after being harassed by gang of guys on flight to Goa