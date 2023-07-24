Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said

    Sunny Leone discussed her transition from adult entertainment to Bollywood while reacting to Mia Khalifa's statement about exploitation. Sunny says she has no ‘horror stories’ from her days in adult film industry, ‘I saw it as a business, was gaining something from it’

     

    Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Sunny Leone had a successful career in the adult entertainment sector in the United States before embarking on her Bollywood path. In a recent interview, the performer spoke freely about her experience in the adult film industry and her approach to controlling each production she took on. Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa, who worked in the adult entertainment business for barely three months before departing in 2015, recently released a statement indicating that she got only Rs 8.75 lakh from her projects while the producers continue to benefit handsomely from her movies.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

    When asked if she had a similar experience in a conversation with Mid-Day, Sunny said, "No, not at all." I got to work with the greatest folks. I don't have any scary stories. I looked through every contract and rectified every single one, so I was learning something. I had complete control over whatever I did. I suppose there are many sides to that industry, but from my perspective, I was in total control. I saw it as a commercial opportunity. I saw it as a gateway to something else. In my universe, it wasn't free for all. Everyone's experiences are unique, and mine was completely unique."

    Also Read: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

    When asked if she understood Mia Khalifa's predicament, Sunny responded, "I don't know how to say it nicely, but if you had read your contract, you would not have been exploited because there are different things in a contract and you must read it."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

    Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, and she has since starred in other dance routines and small parts in various films. However, her hard work and commitment eventually paid off after a decade in the Hindi film business when she earned a crucial role in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. The film just premiered at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival, receiving critical praise and a seven-minute standing ovation.

    Also Read: Uorfi Javed shares Instagram story after being harassed by gang of guys on flight to Goa

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Greta Gerwig film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan movie? RBA

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection: Greta Gerwig’s film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan's movie?

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report RBA

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details vma

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details

    Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details vma

    Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details

    Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details vma

    Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details

    Recent Stories

    JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31 reveals Amazon teaser gcw

    JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31, reveals Amazon teaser

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Opposition demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament AJR

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Oppn demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Greta Gerwig film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan movie? RBA

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection: Greta Gerwig’s film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan's movie?

    Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon