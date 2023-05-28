Alia Bhatt wins top acting award at IIFA 2023: Skips show due to "Family Emergency"

Alia Bhatt earned the Best Actress prize at IIFA 2023 for her outstanding performance in the film "Gangubai Kathiawadi," but she skipped the award function due to "Family Emergency".

In keeping with her accomplishments and standing in the movie business, Alia Bhatt took up the Best Actor Award at IIFA 2023 for "Performance in A Leading Role—Female." The 30-year-old actress, however, was not present to claim her prize for "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in person. According to speculation, Alia skipped the event because of a family situation.

Narendra Razdan, Alia's maternal grandfather, is reportedly not doing well. Narendra Razdan, Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather (Nana), and the father of her mother Soni Razdan are reportedly in severe condition at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and receiving treatment for a lung infection.

Viral Bhayani has informed us that Alia Bhatt has put off the trip she had planned to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2023. Alia's producer Jayantilal Gada accepted the honour on her behalf.

"#aliabhatt cancelled her scheduled trip for an award show as her maternal grandfather #narendrarazdan condition has gotten critical. He is being treated for a lung infection at Breach Candy Hospital, but last night, doctors told his family that he needs to be moved to the intensive care unit.

The 'Raazi' heroine walked the famous red carpet in a lovely white gown created by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Alia went to the Gucci Cruise 2024 presentation in Seoul as well. She also attended her first Met Gala this year.

The topic for this year was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which was inspired by the recently opened Costume Institute exhibition showcasing the legendary designer's creations.

Alia was named this month's first Indian global ambassador of Gucci, a high-end clothing company. The fashion company announced its decision on Instagram with the remark, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. The actress, producer, and businessperson appeared carrying the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag to commemorate the event.