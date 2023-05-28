IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners

Hrithik Roshan won the best actor award for his multi-layered performance at Vikram Vedha. Alia Bhatt snagged the best actress honour for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here's the entire list of winners.

Hrithik Roshan bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role award at International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He received the award for his action-packed and brilliant performance in Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role (female) at IIFA 2023 for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia, as the actor's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also received an award at IIFA 2023. He was conferred with the award for Performance In A Supporting Role (male) for his role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation at IIFA 2023 when he got conferred with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Singer and music composer AR Rahman gave the award to Kamal, who looked dapper in a black suit.

Bollywood fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi were the big winners at this year's IIFA. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva won many awards on Saturday evening at the gala, including Best Playback Singer for Shreya Ghoshal (female) and Arijit Singh (male), as well as Best Supporting Actor (female) for Mouni Roy.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, won the Best Debut (male) award for the film Qala and shared it with Shantanu Maheshwari, who starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Khushali Kumar won Best Debut (Female) for Dhoka Around the Corner.

Here's the complete winner's list from IIFA 2023:

Drishyam 2 bagged the best-adapted film award at IIFA 2023.

R Madhavan bagged the best director award for his debut directorial venture film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The best actor in a Leading Role (Female) went to Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The best actor in a Leading Role (Male), got conferred to Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha.

The best actor in a Supporting Role (Female), was won by Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

The best actor in a Supporting Role (Male) went to Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.

The Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award was conferred to Kamal Haasan.

Best Debut award male, was given to both Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala.

