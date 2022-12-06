Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' gains the top spot in most-liked Hindi TV Reality Shows of the week

Beating all other popular Indian Television serials after a flop last season, a good piece of news for avid Bigg Boss fanatics is here. Salman Khan's hit reality show Bigg Boss 16 has gained the number one position in most liked Hindi TV reality shows of this week.

From the moment Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped in as a host of India's most loved TV reality show, Bigg Boss in 2010, its popularity has only boosted with every season. Mixed with controversies, masala, changing equations, entertainment, friendships turning bad, and lots more, 'Bigg Boss' has created an ever-growing global fan base among Indian audiences.

After experiencing a flop and average season with Bigg Boss 15, amazing news to cheer up the ardent Bigg Boss fans is finally here. Well-studded with a lot of entertainment, this time, Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' has topped the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week as per the report by Ormax media.

Salman Khan has been the iconic face of India's most loved non fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss from the past thirteen years now.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame global icon, has been ruling on hearts of Indian audiences with his charismatic presence in the show. Today, the show is constantly achieving great heights and receiving abundant love from the audience.

While the popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss', which airs on Colors, is constantly getting bigger and better every year, it's now running in its sixteenth season and is still maintaining its position at the top. It is well justified that this time, the show has made its way to the top in the Ormax power rating and excelled ahead of all the non-fiction reality shows, in the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week.

According to Ormax Media's official tweet dated November 22, 2022, their caption read, "Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Nov 12-18) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating."

Apart from this, Salman Khan has kept the fans totally piqued about his upcoming 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' and Tiger 3. His fans are also excited to watch him come back on the screen with a power-packed performance after a long time.