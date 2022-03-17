Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    Makers of RRR have planned an extensive multi-city tour to promote the film across the length and breadth of the country.

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    Get ready to host the stars of RRR in your city as the makers of the SS Rajamouli directorial film are all set to begin their multi-city tour across India as a part of the film's promotions.

    Taking to social media, the makers of RRR announced a multi-city tour in India, making the film reach movie buffs across the nation. A total of eight cities have been included in the multi-city tour, namely - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi. Other than this, the film will also be promoted in Dubai as the RRR team is expected to travel to Dubai as well. These promotional tours will begin from March 18 to March 22.

    Even before its release, the film has been making a lot of news already. It is being said that RRR is going to be the first Indian film that will be released in Dolby Cinema. The film includes a star-studded lineup that includes Jr NTR and Rama Charan in the lead roles. Apart from them, Actor Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will also be seen playing important characters in the film. The star cast also includes Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, and Alison Doody who will be seen in supporting roles.

    RRR's theatrical distribution rights across North India have been brought by Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios. The same company has also been given worldwide electronics right across all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments has bankrolled the Telugu-language period action-drama film.

    The makers have already been riding high on promoting the upcoming film on possible platforms. The promotions had begun last year itself since the film was slated for a release in January 2022. However, the third wave of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns in various states forced the makers to shift the film’s release date from January to March 25.

    RRR is one of the most-awaited films that is expected to do great business at the box office collection. This is also SS Rajamouli’s second film after Baahubali (both installations) that will be released pan-India in multiple languages.

