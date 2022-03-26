RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

It is an earth-shattering start for SS Rajamouli’s RRR on day 1 of its box office collection. But will his Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer film be able to beat his own Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2?

When SS Rajamouli announced his next big project, RRR, the movie buffs had got really excited. The reason for this excitement was obvious – Rajamouli had previously impressed one and all with Prabhas starrer the Baahubali franchise. And years later when the announcement for RRR was made, that too with a spectacular cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the expectations had doubled.

A lot of hype was created around RRR much before its release. The RRR team pulled out every trick in the hat to make its promotions a success and be able to draw the audience to the theatres in huge numbers. From marking their presence on reality TV shows to multi-city tours across India and more, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were at the top of their promotional game. But did that work in the favour of the film? Well, the film’s first-day box office collection is proof of that.

RRR has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the Telugu states already, on the day of its release. In the Hindi belt, the film has been soaring high with Rs 17 crore to Rs 18 crore being made on day one. And if one looks at the international collections of the film, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is shattering records there too; RRR has performed exceedingly well in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Within days, the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club and hopefully, it will also become a member of the Rs 200 crore club. However, there is one question that is there in every Rajamouli fan’s head – will RRR be able to break the records of the Baahubali franchise?

The answer is pretty much simple – only time can tell. If one compares the box office collection of RRR and Baahubali – The Conclusion, then it is easy to understand that even though RRR is doing great business back home and on the international front, it is nowhere close to the earnings of Baahubali 2.

Baahubali – The Conclusion had netted Rs 41 crore on day one at the box office in the Hindi belt whereas RRR is nowhere close to this figure. In fact, RRR has made less than half of what Baahubali 2 had earned. Therefore, it seems unlikely that RRR will be able to beat Baahubali 2. However, there is no denial that RRR will go on to become a huge success.