'Sanskari chitra ki bahu': Fans hail style Icon Urfi Javed's new outfit picture

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, the style icon, took to her Instagram stories and posted new outfit look pictures. It sees her dressed in a bubblegum pink colored head scarf-styled deep neck top with a white-colored short skirt.

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

She slams the trolls constantly and is badass about reinventing fashion. Earlier this month, Urfi bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh for commenting that she should be behind bars for her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. The diva recently took to her Instagram and posted two new outfit pictures on her story.

While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But she also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. While a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

In both the pictures, Urfi Javed looked stunning, dressed in a bubblegum pink colored head scarf-styled deep neck top with a white-colored short skirt. Her caption for the first picture read, "I love the idea of head scarfs and veil. That is why I love to incorporate that a lot."

In the second picture, in which she is flaunting her ensemble outfit look, she wrote, "I made this one year back. I was not impressed with the stitching, so this never made it to my gram." She posted the same picture on her official Twitter account. Her caption read, "I really liked this look."

Fans have given amusing and lovely reactions to this outfit look of hers. "Sanskari Chitra ki bahu," said a fan. "Pink Riding Hood," a fan said. "Kitni sanskari hai aap, pallu lena abhi tk nahi chhoda," said another fan. "I fall in love with this look," added a fan.

