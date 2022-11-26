RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor

The actor had been hospitalised for several days and received treatment after suffering multiple organ failures earlier this month. According to a family, his final rites would be performed in Pune on Saturday evening.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on Saturday afternoon in a Pune hospital. The actor had been hospitalised for several days and received treatment after suffering multiple organ failures earlier this month. According to a family, his final rites would be performed in Pune on Saturday evening.

United by the grief, film industry members paid tribute to the actor. Akshay Kumar paid tribute to Vikram Gokhale, saying, "Extremely sad to know about the demise of Vikram Gokhale Ji. Worked with him in films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Mission Mangal, and had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti." Akshay Kumar teamed with Gokhale in the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the 2009 thriller De Dana Dan, and the 2019 sci-fi picture Mission Mangal.

Manoj Bajpayee, who co-starred with the actor in Aiyyari, remembers him saying, "Indian cinema has lost a true talent. I worked with him in Aiyyari and enjoyed a few special moments with him on set! Saddened to learn of Shri Vikram Gokhale Ji's death. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Through Twitter, Anupam Kher also paid tribute to the renowned actor. He used broken heart emojis in his posts.

Member of Parliament, Prakash Javadekar, expressed his condolences on the demise of actor Vikram Gokhale. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of veteran actor #VikramGokhale. He was both a versatile actor and a dedicated social activist. His amazing performances made an unforgettable impression on the Marathi, Hindi Theatre, and Film industries. My deepest condolences to his family."

The Nationalist Congress Party's chief and a veteran politician, Sharad Pawar, too expressed his condolences on Gokhale's death. "The news of legendary actor Vikram Gokhale's death is really distressing. Vikram Gokhale captivated audiences via all three genres of theatre, film, and television. With his demise, the Marathi theatre and film industries lost a sensitive actor, #vikramgokhale."

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi, "The death of famous actor Vikram Gokhale, who graced both the Marathi and Hindi cinemas, has caused an irreparable loss to the cinema world and the theatre sector."

Vikram Gokhale's most recent onscreen appearance was in the Marathi film 'Godavari.' He appeared in Nikamma earlier this year alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Also read: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune

Also read: Vikram Gokhale passes away: 7 facts you need to know