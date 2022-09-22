Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to begin their pre-wedding celebrations on September 30. While the celebrations will be held in New Delhi, the couple will tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai.

    Bollywood's couple, actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal are going to tie the knot soon. The couple is giving attention to the minutest of details to ensure that everything about their wedding is nothing less than perfect. The preparations for their wedding are in full swing as the pre-wedding celebrations are expected to begin on September 30. Till now the information from the venue to the date of their marriage has been revealed.

    Recently, the quirky wedding invitation of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had gone viral on the internet with their fans adoring the modern-day touch of the invitation cards. Amidst this, another piece of information has come out about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. Per the reports, the couple wants to have an eco-friendly marriage so that nothing is wasted, and the environment is not harmed.

    Everything will be eco-friendly from mandap to decoration: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are making such a plan that their marriage can be made eco-friendly along with making people aware of the environment. For this, the couple has hired a wedding planning company that uses natural things for the decor. Everything from food plates to glasses will be eco-friendly at Richa and Ali's wedding.

    Care will also be taken that there is no wastage of food: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are also focusing on their wedding to ensure that food is not wasted in their wedding ceremonies. Arrangements have also been made to reduce plastic waste as much as possible and use recyclable plastic during their wedding. It is worth noting that Richa and Ali often share their views about the environment and now they are implementing this in their marriage as well.

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met each other in the year 2012 on the sets of the film Fukrey. After dating each other for a long time, the couple is now ready to take their relationship to the next step. According to the information, the couple's pre-wedding functions will be held between September 30 and October 2, while their marriage will take place in Mumbai on October 6.

