    SEXY, BOLD pictures: Palak Tiwari raises the mercury in white bralette

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    Palak Tiwari’s latest pictures on her Instagram handle show her wearing a white bralette with a crochet top. Take a look at the stunning pictures of the actor who is rumoured to be making her film debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Actor-model Palak Tiwari has been slaying the internet with her fashion. Daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, Palak has been robbing the hearts of her fans with her stunning beauty. She may not have earned a name in Bollywood yet, but she is often discussed on social media. Palak is very active on social media and often shares her different looks with fans. Her every look is very much liked by the fans. Palak keeps sharing her hot and glamorous pictures on her Instagram handle. Even on Thursday, she shared pictures in killer style, which are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Palak Tiwari maintains a tremendous fan following on Instagram. She grabs everyone's attention with her fashion sense. Palak has shared some pictures on her official Instagram handle, in which she is once again seen in a bold look.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    In the pictures, Palak Tiwari is wearing a white coloured bralette top. In the photos, she can be seen in a killer look flaunting her perfect figure and toned body. Fans are unable to stop themselves from praising her and are constantly commenting on her pictures.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    In the latest pictures, Palak Tiwari has kept her hair open with light make-up and with side braids. She teamed up the look with hoop earrings. Palak is looking amazingly beautiful in these photos.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    One of Palak Tiwari’s fans commented saying, “Looking gorgeous”. Another fan commented on the picture calling her a “natural beauty in every sense”. Other users also dropped fire and heart images in the comment section.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Talking about Palak Tiwari's work front, she became an instant hit with the audience with popular Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu in the music video 'Bijli'. His song proved to be a super hit. Reports have claimed that Palak Tiwari may soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

