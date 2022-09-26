Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Wedding update: Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench to attend the event?

Judi Dench and Gerard Butler, two of Ali Fazal's Hollywood co-stars, appear to have been invited to the actor's upcoming nuptials to Richa Chadha. Read more

Only a few days remain till Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wed, and the actors will soon go to Delhi to start the festivities there. The rumour is that Ali Fazal's Hollywood buddies and other actors would also attend the Mumbai celebration.

Ali’s co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler who Ali Co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Along with other notable Hollywood production personnel, Ali has also asked the actors of the spy thriller television series Tehran.

The wedding of Richa and Ali has already generated a lot of talk. The couple has chosen to work together with the support of their planning staff to make an effort to make their wedding more ecologically friendly and conscientious. By selecting culinary experiences that are more sustainable and hiring professionals who are recognised for such experiences, they also focused on decreasing food waste at all of their wedding-related events.

Furthermore, Richa and Ali are forgoing the no-phone rule, unlike most celebrity weddings. They do this because they want the events to have a joyful atmosphere and they want their attendees to feel as comfortable as possible. Additionally, the invitation read, "Leave your phones at home and have fun. Don't stress about getting a photo of this occasion. Take a real-time picture of it.

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi, on September 30th, and will finally be complete on October 4th in Mumbai.