    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app

    Honey Singh is known for his iconic songs like Angrezi Beat, Yaar Tera Superstar, Love Dose, First Kiss, Blue Eyes, Haye Mera Dil, and so on. The globally prominent rapper and singer Honey Singh has launched an app for all party lovers. The app's name is Toddy.

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    A piece of exciting news for all the party lovers and ardent fans of the renowned rapper and singer Honey Singh is finally here. The singer has ended all the fans' anticipation. He has ended up launching a quirky app, named Toddy. It is another big feather added to his cap.

    For those unaware, the singer is in the best phase of life. Personally, he has gone official about dating his girlfriend Tina Thadani after his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar. Professionally, the singer has given hit songs like First Kiss, Kaanta Laga, Paris Ka Trip, Makhna, and so on.

    This is a fact that while some songs got him flak from his global fanbase, the singer has made a smashing comeback with his original style of singing. That singing style, was being missed a lot by ardent Honey Singh fans for a long time now. The song's name is Jaam. Jaam has been getting a lot of love and applause from his fandom. While many might not know, the catchy upbeat casino song has created waves, not just in India. But Honey Singh's magic is slowly spreading like a wild fire across the globe.

    Honey Singh is a well-known singer, rapper, and producer. The most iconic singer and rapper has been ruling on the hearts of his fans in India and across the globe from past many years now. An exciting update is that Honey Singh has launched an app named Toddy. Toddy is an app specifically for party lovers.

    Honey Singh has collaborated with Vineet Kumar in launching the Toddy app. It is a great and must-have go-to app for all the party lovers who love partying and nightlife. The unique feature is that it will help all the party lovers to search for club parties. It would also offer an unlimited palette of alcoholic drinks starting from Rs 399.

    In his quote to a leading Indian digital newswire, Vineet Singh said, "When you have bar, then why do you drink in a car." Besides Honey Singh, bollywood actor Sohail Khan and singer Millind Gaba also made appearance at this event.

     

