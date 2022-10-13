Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more celebs spotted at Sunita Kapoor's house

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Many Bollywood wives and actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and more celebs were seen arriving at Sunita Kapoor's Juhu house decked up in traditional attire.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Every year Sunita Kapoor, the wife of actor Anil Kapoor, holds the Karwa Chauth event at her Mumbai home as she does every year.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Bhavana Pandey were among the celebs spotted arriving at the Kapoor residence on Thursday evening, all up in traditional garb.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty, who attends Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth ceremony frequently, was spotted wearing a crimson saree.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a shimmering golden saree and an emerald choker.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday's mother and Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, dressed in a vibrant pink outfit. She looked perfect in pink.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey celebrated the festival together and participated in various rituals and ceremonies.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunita Kapoor's sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor arrived for the party wearing a green lehenga. She was seen posing for the camera. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Before going to the Kapoor residence, Neelam Kothari posed for the photographers while dazzling in a multicoloured sharara. Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Smartwatch to Alexa, 5 best tech gifts you can give your wife

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rima Jain and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra celebrate the special day with all her friends and relatives at Sunita Kapoor. Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for women to avoid health issues

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know

    Special The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office

    Pooja Hegde Birthday: Salman Khan celebrates his co-star's B-day along with Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu (Video) RBA

    Pooja Hegde Birthday: Salman Khan celebrates his co-star's B-day along with Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu (Video)

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West showed PORN film to Adidas employees-read what happened NEXT RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West showed PORN film to Adidas employees-read what happened NEXT

    Recent Stories

    Lab grown human brain cells play video game Pong - adt

    Lab-grown human brain cells play video game Pong

    Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know

    BJP leader's wife killed in crossfire between UP Police, villagers in Uttarakhand: Check details AJR

    BJP leader's wife killed in crossfire between UP Police, villagers in Uttarakhand: Check details

    Shocking Pakistan reports rape of a woman every two hours, reveals survey snt

    Shocking! Pakistan reports rape of a woman every two hours

    Giant Cobra hides inside shoe; hair-raising video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Giant Cobra hides inside shoe; hair-raising video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon