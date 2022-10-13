Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more celebs spotted at Sunita Kapoor's house
Many Bollywood wives and actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and more celebs were seen arriving at Sunita Kapoor's Juhu house decked up in traditional attire.
Every year Sunita Kapoor, the wife of actor Anil Kapoor, holds the Karwa Chauth event at her Mumbai home as she does every year.
Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Bhavana Pandey were among the celebs spotted arriving at the Kapoor residence on Thursday evening, all up in traditional garb.
Shilpa Shetty, who attends Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth ceremony frequently, was spotted wearing a crimson saree.
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a shimmering golden saree and an emerald choker.
Ananya Panday's mother and Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, dressed in a vibrant pink outfit. She looked perfect in pink.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey celebrated the festival together and participated in various rituals and ceremonies.
Sunita Kapoor's sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor arrived for the party wearing a green lehenga. She was seen posing for the camera.
Before going to the Kapoor residence, Neelam Kothari posed for the photographers while dazzling in a multicoloured sharara. Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Smartwatch to Alexa, 5 best tech gifts you can give your wife
Rima Jain and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra celebrate the special day with all her friends and relatives at Sunita Kapoor. Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for women to avoid health issues