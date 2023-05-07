Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH

    After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with the brilliant performance. Mass Maharaja and acclaimed South superstar Ravi Teja has finally unveiled the much-awaited video glimpse of his actioner-entertainer film Ravanasura on OTT.

    First Published May 7, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Ravi Teja is one of the biggest names in the Tollywood industry. The renowned star is loved and known globally for his nuanced performances and bang-on comic timing in several hit and iconic Telugu films like Khadgam (2002), Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (2003), Venky (2004), Naa Autograph (2004), Bhadra (2005), Vikramarkudu (2006), Dubai Seenu (2007), Krishna (2008), Neninthe (2008), Kick (2009), Sambho Siva Sambho (2010), Don Seenu (2010), Mirapakay (2011), Balupu (2013), Power (2014), Bengal Tiger (2015), Raja the Great (2017), Krack (2021), Dhamaka (2022) and Waltair Veerayya (2023).

    After winning the hearts of his ardent fans and audiences with a remarkable performance in the blockbuster film 'Waltair Veerayya,' Ravi Teja made the fans and audiences fall in love with his skilled and refined acting chops in the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Ravanasura was a big hit in the South. The film shows the actor in a double role of a criminal and a lawyer. With a quirky 'Joker' like twist that gives more depth about the actor fighting against a large army of villains.

    Ravanasura looks like a masala family entertainer, which is worth the wait. The film was released in theatres on April 7, 2023, and did remarkably well in the South. Now the star took to his official Instagram handle and posted a short video clip in which he revealed the details of his film Ravanasura on OTT. The film has got released on Amazon Prime Video.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ravi Teja, the South superstar, is witnessed saying, "In anyone's life story, he is the hero and rest others are the villain. Enjoy my latest movie Ravanasura only on Prime Video."

