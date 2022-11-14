Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh in Morocco: Actor honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. Check out his reaction

    Ranveer Singh in Morocco: Actor honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th edition of Marrakech International Film Festival RBA
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 7:59 AM IST

    Today, November 14, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated four years of blissful marriage. The actor was honoured by the Etoile d'Or award at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival. Ranveer posted a lengthy message and pictures of himself getting the award on social media. 

    He may be seen gazing lovingly into Deepika's frame in one of the pictures. He used a heart-eyed emoji when sharing the photo. He may be seen posing with SRK's picture frame as well. 

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    In celebration of his achievements, Ranveer Singh received the Etoile d'or at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival. View the actor's response after getting the award and the best glances of the festival. 

     

    Ranveer Singh captioned, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival”

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a star couple in Bollywood, are commemorating their wedding anniversary today. Their wedding day was November 14, 2018. They have been the trend-setters in the B-Town scene for the last four years.

    In the meantime, speaking about SRK and Deepika, the stars will be working together once more in the movie Pathaan, set for release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will thereafter appear in Jawan and Dunki. On the other side, Deepika is working on Project K and Fighter. She will allegedly also appear in SRK's Jawan and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

