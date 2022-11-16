Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    Rajinikanth, the superstar who personally invited Rishab Shetty and praised him, has now sent him an expensive gift
     

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Kantara magic by Risabh Shetty won't be disappearing anytime soon. Rajinikanth, a superstar, is in awe of the Kannada film. The Tamil actor made yet another kind gift for Kantara after personally inviting Rishab Shetty and congratulating him. Yes, Rishab Shetty received a pricey gold chain from Rajinikanth for his film Kantara. He added the phrase "once in 50 years" to his movie description.

    Rajinikanth, the superstar, is undoubtedly impressed with Rishab Shetty. It would be a pleasure for fans if we could get this combo to collaborate.

    On October 26, Superstar Rajinikanth watched the film and tweeted about it. #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps," wrote Rajinikanth further adding, "Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

    On Friday, October 29, Rishab Shetty met the seasoned actor at his home in Chennai. The actor from Kantara, who is overjoyed by the praise from the celebrity himself, sent a sincere message on his official social media accounts. "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara," reads Rishab Shetty's Twitter post. The actor-filmmaker also shared some lovely pictures with Rajinikanth and the special note. 

    The Kantara actor spoke candidly with a media outlet about his encounter with Rajinikanth. "I met him and talked to him for about an hour. I had a major fanboy moment at that. We discussed each scene, how I created it, how I carried it out, as well as his personal spiritual development. Rishab declares, "That was a beautiful time.

