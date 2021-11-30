Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer: Here is how the celebs reacted to it

From Kapil Dev calling it the story of his team to backing the story of his team to Abhishek Bachchan and Manish Malhotra's reactions, the industry is impressed with Ranveer Singh’ 83.

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s 83, released on Tuesday, November 30, has hit the roof with a sixer! This Kabir Khan directorial film features Ranveer Singh as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who was the captain of the first Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983. The 03.49 minutes trailer has become an instant hit, proving why the film is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Other than Ranveer Singh, the film features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar. The film will be released on December 24.

Since the release of its trailer, the film industry has not stopped appreciating Ranveer Singh. Several celebrities from Abhishek Bachchan to R Madhavan, Manish Malhotra and more, have reacted to the trailer since the time the trailer was released on the net. The star of the show on whose life the film is made, Kapil Dev, also had a reaction to it. Calling it the “story of my team”, Kapil Dev shared the film’s trailer on his social media accounts.

Ranveer Singh’s friends from the industry were left mighty impressed with the trailer as they dropped positive comments on the trailer post shared by the actor on his Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: 83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24

While Abhishek Bachchan ‘hailed’ the trailer with both the hands raised emoticons, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actress Amruta Khanvilkar also quickly posted emoticons in the comments section, appreciating the actor.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan also shared the trailer on his social media, giving a shoutout to Ranveer Singh and actor Jiiva, who essays the character of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film. Madhava called it a “mass blockbuster”, adding that Ranveer and Jiiva are “bloody brilliant” in the film.

ALSO READ: 83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

Ranveer Singh’s 83 is a story of “underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable”, said the actor. The film will release in multiple languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil on December 24 in 3D.

See the reactions here: