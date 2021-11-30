  • Facebook
    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
    Today, the makers of 83 released the trailer of the much-awaited film featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Asianet Newsable's Richa Barua gives you 7 reasons why you should watch this film.
     

    The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh's 83 is out today. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of then-captain of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev while his real wife Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance as she dons his reel life wife, Romi.

    The film will be released during the Christmas holiday on December 24. 83 revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. 83 follows how the Indian cricket team went from being the underdogs to win their first-ever World Cup in 1983 by defeating the West Indies, the then supreme champions. Here are 7 reasons why we will watch the film.

    Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev: Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev has more than impressed fans, celebs and social media users, who are calling 83 a blockbuster and masterpiece already. Ranveer is undoubtedly the most talented actor of the current generation. From Ranveer's looks to his body language to his dialect, everything sounds so relatable to the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Deepika Padukone, who plays Ranveer's (Kapil Dev) wife Romi Dev, supported him off the field and on the field by cheering him during the match. She looked perfect to the T in short hair and completely pulling off the 80s look. 

    Kabir Khan: The director did a great job by taking us back to 1983 when India made a historic win in the World Cup. The trailer and the film will take us on the Indian cricket team's journey of struggles, triumphs, and failures.

    Cast: Apart from Ranveer Singh, who is Kapil Dev in the movie, there are a few talented actors in the film like Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

    Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the Indian team’s manager. Also Read: 83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

    Story: The film is on the journey of how the underdogs team (India) back in the 80s overcame all odds to emerge as champions at the 1983 World Cup. 

    Comedy: In the trailer, there are some hilarious moments that you cannot miss, from greeting the Queen in London to passing comments on a West Indies player to talking in Hinglish in front of the other countries players etc. You will never find a dull moment in the trailer. 

    Cricket: The film is best for all cricket lovers worldwide. Really, we just can’t imagine how special this 1983 World Cup was for India. And how would it have been meant for the Indian cricket team back then? We are sure no one would be able to hold their tears while seeing this trailer and the movie for sure.

    Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production: A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, 83 will be out on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will release in 3D.

