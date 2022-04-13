Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have begun. Hours before the ‘pitr-puja’, Karan Johar and Team Brahmastra, wished them ‘love and life’ for their new journey.

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    The wedding festivities at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Pali Hill residence ‘Vastu’ have begun on Wednesday. As the members of the Kapoor clan begin to arrive at their residence, filmmaker Karan Johar had a special congratulatory message for the couple.

    A couple of days before their wedding, Karan Johar, on Wednesday, shared a romantic and adorable video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of ‘Kesariya’ – Brahmastra’s first song, the audio teaser of which was released recently. Now, Karan has put up a teaser video of the same song but with a special message.

    Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt with his Student Of The Year’ wished her and Ranbir Kapoor for their new life as husband and wife. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the Kesariya video featuring Alia and Ranbir, with a caption that read: “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more❤️❤️❤️”

    With this post, Karan Johar did not only wish the couple on the new journey they will soon embark upon, but also did an amazing job at promoting ‘Brahmastra’, the film that is being bankrolled by his production house, Dharma Productions.

    The video which shows the beautiful chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that everyone has been waiting to see ends on an equally beautiful note. The Brahmastra team officially congratulated the couple on their wedding which will be held on Friday, April 15, reportedly. “Team Brahmastra wisher our lead couple all the love and light,” read the message with which the video ends.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story began on the sets of Brahmastra. In the words of Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra’s director and Ranbir’s best friend, the couple first became good friends and then more than that.

