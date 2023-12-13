Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details

Ramayana Update: A social media user who recently saw Ranbir Kapoor at the airport reported that the actor told him Ramayana will be shown in theatres in the summer of 2024.

While Ranbir Kapoor has been dominating hearts and headlines with her newly released Animal, the actor is now expected to begin work on his next movie, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, shortly. A social media user who recently saw Ranbir Kapoor at the airport claims that the actor told him that Ramayana is planned to hit theatres in the summer of 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor Will Begin Shooting For Ramayana Soon

A user on X recently uploaded a series of posts in which he claimed to have talked Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. "Standing in the immigration queue ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and talking about #Animal + his next crazy project wasn't something I'd signed up for on this Bombay trip." And such a gorgeous guy!" said one user, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Want to act in Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's how you can work with Rishab Shetty; read details

Woah, this blew up!



Everyone asking, he said “Ramayana”, goes on floor early summers. Not sure I should divulge anything more than that, but the star cast is frickin’ crazy .. wow, #Bollywood is really taking it to the next level starting 2023 💥 — Akshay Chaturvedi (@Akshay001) December 12, 2023

The netizen also said that Ranbir Kapoor informed him that Ramayana will begin filming in mid-2024. “Woah, this blew up! Everyone asking, he said ‘Ramayana,’ goes on floor early summers. Not sure I should divulge anything more than that, but the star cast is frickin’ crazy… wow, #Bollywood is really taking it to the next level starting 2023,” the user wrote in a following post. Previously, it was reported that Ramayan filming will commence in December of this year.

Also Read: Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment

Details on Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana

While Ranbir Kapoor will portray Ram in this next film, Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita. Previously, Alia Bhatt was in discussions for the part of Sita, but she stepped out owing to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, KGF actor Yash is expected to play Ravana in the film. Pinkvilla revealed in October of this year that Sunny Deol is set to play Hanuman in the film. However, no formal notification has been made as of yet.