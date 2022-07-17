Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu

    "If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?" Varma tweeted

    Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    A complaint has been made against director Ram Gopal Varma for his reportedly disparaging tweet against Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential candidate. The complainant, Subhas Rajora, has requested filing an FIR against Varma.

    The complaint seeking action against Varma for offences under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed by Subhas Rajora before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra on July 14, the complainant’s lawyer D V Saroj said on Saturday, July 17.

    The tweet was “offensive, obnoxious and smacks of the underlying malice and mischief” which was intended to “tarnish the image and reputation of Murmu”, Rajora said in his complaint.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal

    He said, "The magistrate has continued the issue to October 11 in order to consider the complaint." According to the lawsuit, Varma's use of his Twitter name to make "derogatory" remarks insulted women's respect on social media. His comments amounted to contempt towards members of the scheduled caste (SC).

    On June 22, the filmmaker wrote: “If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT, who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?” However, two days later, after massive social media backlash, Varma stated he did not intend to hurt anyone.

    Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s wedding to no longer steam on OTT? Here’s why

    “This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character, but since the name is such a rarity, I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone.”

    However, Ram Gopal Varma has been involved in social media issues. Ram Gopal Varma, a director, weighed in on the debate in April during a Twitter spat between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep about Hindi being the official language, claiming "north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars."


     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it snt

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office Phone Bhoot Kuttey to release on this day drb

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office; 'Phone Bhoot', 'Kuttey' to release on this day

    Twitter explodes over incest claims against Ricky Martin drb

    Twitter explodes over ‘incest’ claims against Ricky Martin

    Hit The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection Rajkummar film opens less than Badhaai Do hints at 9th flop drb

    Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

    Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu box office day 1 collection drb

    Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here

    Video and Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna smartly escapes 'oops moment' in SEXY short red dress RBA

    Video and Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna smartly escapes 'oops moment' in SEXY short red dress

    MP local urban body election first phase results counting of votes updates winners list

    MP local urban body election first phase results: Meet the winners

    SEXY bikini pictures: Poonam Pandey shows off her bold avatar; actress 'break the internet' RBA

    SEXY bikini pictures: Poonam Pandey shows off her bold avatar; actress 'break the internet'

    After BrahMos, now the Philippines wants India's advanced light helicopters

    The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon