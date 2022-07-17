Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu

"If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?" Varma tweeted

A complaint has been made against director Ram Gopal Varma for his reportedly disparaging tweet against Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential candidate. The complainant, Subhas Rajora, has requested filing an FIR against Varma.

The complaint seeking action against Varma for offences under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed by Subhas Rajora before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra on July 14, the complainant’s lawyer D V Saroj said on Saturday, July 17.

The tweet was “offensive, obnoxious and smacks of the underlying malice and mischief” which was intended to “tarnish the image and reputation of Murmu”, Rajora said in his complaint.

He said, "The magistrate has continued the issue to October 11 in order to consider the complaint." According to the lawsuit, Varma's use of his Twitter name to make "derogatory" remarks insulted women's respect on social media. His comments amounted to contempt towards members of the scheduled caste (SC).

On June 22, the filmmaker wrote: “If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT, who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?” However, two days later, after massive social media backlash, Varma stated he did not intend to hurt anyone.

“This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character, but since the name is such a rarity, I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone.”

However, Ram Gopal Varma has been involved in social media issues. Ram Gopal Varma, a director, weighed in on the debate in April during a Twitter spat between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep about Hindi being the official language, claiming "north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars."



