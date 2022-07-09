Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni doesn’t want to become a mother yet? Here’s why

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have been married for a decade. RRR actor’s wife reportedly revealed the reason behind why she is not yet ready to become a mother.

With the release of SS Rajamouli's directorial ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan has become a worldwide sensation. His charm is no longer to the South region of India; his fan following has reached overseas as well. While many females continue to crush on him, Ram Charan has his heart with his dear wife, Upasana Kamineni whom he has been married for at least a decade now.

Though Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been married for so many years, the couple has not yet become parents. Recently, Upasana opened up on her plans of becoming a mother, which has been doing rounds in the media.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana was talking to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the 17th ATA conference. During their conversation, Upasana talked about having kids and the 'three R's' in her life, explaining that the three R's refer to relationships, reproduction and their role in life. Speaking of having a baby, she said she doesn’t want a child yet as a way to control the population, reportedly.

Responding to the relationship, Sadhguru said that it is not his job to be involved in the matter of their relationship. The spiritual guru said, that man is concerned about the carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, then there is no need to worry about global warming either. Therefore, it is good to see women who have chosen not to breed. To this Upasana said, “I will get you to talk to my mother and mother-in-law very soon”, to which Sadhguru replied, “I have talked to many such mothers-in-law.”

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in the year 2012. Both have known each other since their college days. Both were good friends before marriage. Gradually this friendship turned into love. Talking about Upasana's professional life, she is the Vice President of Apollo Charity, as well as the Chief Editor of Be Positive Magazine. On the other hand, talking about Ram Charan's work front, he was recently seen in 'RRR' and 'Acharya'. Apart from this, he will soon be seen in the film 'RC 15'.