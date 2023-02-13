Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH

    In a new viral video, Rakhi Sawant revealed that her alleged husband, Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend, Tanu Chandel, is pregnant and that it is a piece of totally shocking news to her as she did not expect this.

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH vma
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    After being arrested in last to last week as TV personality Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, Rakhi's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has reached Andheri court. In a new viral video, Rakhi Sawant revealed that her alleged husband, Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend, Tanu Chandel, is pregnant.

    Previously in the earlier week, highlighting her husband Adil's reality, Rakhi had started by saying, "Mein aaj bhi pyar me hu. Aaj bhi nikke me hu. Aaj bhi mein Adil ki biwi hu. Iss desh ki aurat ke saath agar koi zulm hota ho. Toh kya mein, media ki aur desh ki janta ki madad ni le sakti."

    We know that in an explosive new development, renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant got her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, officially arrested by the Oshiwara police station yesterday. She initially filed an FIR against him. So far, Adil has not got bail from Mumbai police even after his court proceedings, as he is in jail.

    In another new development within this ongoing grueling and controversial case, a new viral video post is circulating on Instagram. A renowned Bollywood paparazzo account has uploaded this video on the official Instagram handle.

    In the video, Rakhi started off by telling the paparazzi, "Subah pata chala na, Ek Irani ladki ne ... Roshana naam ki ek ladki ne, Adil ke upar charges lagaye na rape case ka. Aapko toh pata hi hai. Duniya mujhe keh rahi thi. Mein sacchi thi. Sacchi hi rahungi. Mujhe upar wala jhuth bolne ke liye ijazat nahi deta. Mein bolti bhi nahi hu jhooth. Mere lagne se kuch nahi hota. Saare charges lage hai. Duniya ki jo sharif ladkiya chup chaap bethi hai jiske saath Adil ne bahut krurta ki hai. Sabse zyada dard toh yeh ho raha hai ke abbhi khabar aa rahi hai ke .. meine news me dekha khabar aa rahi hai ke wo Tanu Chandel, Adil ki girlfriend, uski wajah se Adil ne mere saath ye saera kaand kiya .. Mujhe choda, maara, peeta, She's pregnant. This news is shocking to me. Adil, you planned the baby with me. I am your wife. You are giving baby to girlfriends. I am your wife. Do you realize how I feel Adil? Mujhe kaise zinda rehna hai, bata do mujhe."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
