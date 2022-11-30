Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    On Tuesday (Nov 29), authorities in Gurugram sealed three unlawfully built farmhouses, one of which belonged to Daler Mehndi.

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details RBA
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    Department of town and country planning (DTCP), authorities in Sohna, Gurugram, sealed three illegally constructed farmhouses, including one that belonged to Punjabi musician Daler Mehndi. The farmhouses were located near Damdama lake at Sohna, Gurugram on Tuesday, a senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said. 

    “These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia, as reported by PTI.

    The demolition-cum-sealing movement was carried out with the help of the police force against three farmhouses in compliance with the NGT orders in the Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter. A team led by DTP Madholia, including ATP Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna. A police team was deployed there, led by Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO).

    A senior officer of the department confirmed on anonymity that one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi. His farmhouse was built on about 1.5-acre land, he added.

    Daler Mehndi, meantime, made headlines a few months ago after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the 2003 case of human trafficking. Following a court hearing in July where he was given a two-year prison sentence, he was taken into custody at the Patiala jail. He was found guilty of transferring individuals overseas illegally while posing as one of his troupe. His attorney, Arshdeep Singh Cheema, told Hindustan Times that because his sentence had been deferred, he would be free on bail while the high court case was being heard.

    The popular Punjabi songs Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra, Na Na Na Na Re, Tunak Tunak Tun, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle are among Daler Mehndi's best-known creations.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
