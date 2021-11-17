Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned by Bombay High Court in the pornography case

Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail plea was adjourned by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The next hearing will now be held on November 22. Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case by the Mumbai police and was later released on bail. The businessman who had spent nearly 60 days in jail, was granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court. He was arrested by the police on July 19 in a pornography case. Kundra was recently seen in Himachal Pradesh with his wife Shilpa Shetty. It was for the first time after he was released on bail that he was spotted.

Earlier this year, the pornography case came to the fore, grabbing media attention. An FIR was also filed in the matter. The investigation went on for nearly five months, after which Kundra along with 11 other people was arrested by the cops. He was arrested for allegedly producing and publishing pornographic films. These films are reportedly been circulated on mobile applications such as Hotshot, on a subscription basis.

During the investigation, various other allegations, including threatening newcomers, were pressed against Kundra. Meanwhile, his wife, Shilpa was also called by the cops to record her statement in this matter. She had requested the media to maintain her privacy and further denied giving any comments on the case, calling it a ‘sub Judice’ matter. Television actress Gehana Vashisht, who came out in support of Kundra, was also later arrested by the police. A raid was also conducted at the residence of Kundra and Shilpa by the police.

Other than this case, a defamation suit of Rs 1.51 crore was slapped against Shilpa and Kundra on November 14. The suit is filed by Yash Barai, a youth hailing from Pune. Following this, an FIR was also reportedly filed by the youth at the Bandra police station in Mumbai.