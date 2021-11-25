Porn film case: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets no relief from court

The anticipatory bail application filed by businessman Raj Kundra has been rejected by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The businessman had sought pre-bail order in regard to an FIR filed against him in October 2020, by the Mumbai Police in the porn case.

Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail plea was being heard by Justice Nitin Sambre. The order was reserved on Wednesday and was pronounced by the single-bench court of Justice Sambre on Thursday. The businessman was booked by the Mumbai police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail plea was filed through his lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil, before the Bombay High Court. In his plea, Raj Kundra allegedly said that he was wrongly linked in the porn case, adding that the Cyber Cell was trying to connect Kundra with the crime. Senior Advocate Shirish Gupte, during the hearing, said that the prosecution had no evidence to connect the Hotshots app with the alleged offences. Gupte also argued that no grievance was filed by any of the actresses who were made accused in the matter.

Gupte also argued in the court that the only allegation on Kundra, in regard to Section 67A, was regarding the videos of Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, who are co-accused in the case. The senior advocate further submitted in the court that Raj Kundra was not connected to the publication, content creation or transmitting the said videos, accepting that though the videos might be erotic, but they did not involve any sexual activity or showed both people engaging in sexual relations.

On the other hand, public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde opposed the bail plea. She submitted to the court that Kundra’s role in the case was different from the other accused. Justice Sambre rejected Kundra’s bail plea but at the same time, has extended the interim protection from arrest by four weeks. Earlier in July this year, Kundra was arrested in another porn case by the Mumbai police. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted him bail in the case in September.

