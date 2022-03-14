Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s film slated to cross Rs 100 cr

    Radha Krishna Kumar’s film opened to Rs 46 crore and Rs 24.50 crores on day 2 of its release.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' was one of the most highly anticipated Pan India films that the audience had been waiting to watch. The film was released on Friday. March 11 in five languages across the country.

    Radhe Shyam opened to Rs 46 crores whereas, on the second day, it made a collection of Rs 24.50 crore. On the third day also, the film made a similar collection – reported to be around Rs24 crores. And now, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office which is estimated to be inclusive of all languages.

    Roughly Rs 5 crores are estimated to have come from the film’s Hindi version. The tally of all three days is reported to stand at Rs 94.50 crore, meaning that the film can cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: Vivek Agnihotri’s film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1

    Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks the return of Prabhas to the romantic genre after a long time. In fact, in an interview with Asianet News, the actor said that it was for the first time that a romantic film of his has seen a Pan India release.

    Speaking of the box office collection, Radhe Shyam could not show much of its magic through its Hindi version. However, it is the film’s Telugu version that has been helping in pulling the numbers. As per the expectations, the film has not been able to show much of its magic. However, looking at the numbers, the makers are hopefully entering the Rs 100 crore club.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam leaked online: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film on Tamil Rockers hours after release

    Meanwhile, Prabhas recently thanked SS Rajamouli, Amitabh Bachchan, Shiva Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran for lending their voices for narration in Radhe Shyam across different languages. He had put up a post on Instagram, thanking all the superstars for giving the voiceover for his film.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
