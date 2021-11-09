  • Facebook
    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs

    The tokens will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace OpenSea and will feature original handwritten screenplays from the film and unique audio commentary from Tarantino himself. 

    Washington D.C., First Published Nov 9, 2021, 7:28 PM IST
    Quentin Tarantino, a Hollywood director, has jumped on the NFT bandwagon, and in a big way. He just revealed that he would auction off seven uncensored sequences from his cult classic "Pulp Fiction" as NFTs. According to CNBC, the tokens will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace OpenSea and will feature original handwritten screenplays from the film and unique audio commentary from Tarantino himself. The NFTs will be constructed under Secret Network, a blockchain environment that prioritises anonymity. According to the article, "the material is only seen by the owners of the unique Pulp Fiction NFTs and all others auctioned on the marketplace."

    Tarantino follows in the footsteps of Hollywood director David Lynch, who collaborated with Interpol to produce limited-edition NFTs. Tarantino said he is pleased to offer unique sequences from 'Pulp Fiction' to fans. He added that secret networks and NFTs open up a whole new universe of possibilities for linking fans and artists, and he is glad about it.
    Tarantino won his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Pulp Fiction. The picture also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for seven Academy Awards.

    A media report stated that each NFT at auction contains 'secret' content viewable only by the owner of the NFT, a groundbreaking and unique feature enabled by Secret NFTs. The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before. In other words, the images featured within the NFT wallet of collectors are visible to all, with no choice available to the creator or owner.  It's not only Hollywood that's dabbling in the world of NFTs. Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood's top actors, is poised to release his own NFTs, which will include some of the most distinctive and exclusive artworks around his identity.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 7:31 PM IST
